Thudarum Box Office Worldwide Day 1: Mohanlal's crime thriller off to a fantastic start, mints around Rs 16.65 crore
Mohanlal’s Thudarum opens with a bang, earning Rs 16.65 crore worldwide on Day 1; poised for a blockbuster weekend and targeting the Rs 100 crore club within 10 days.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s latest film, Thudarum, released on 25th April, has set the box office on fire. Directed by Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith, the crime thriller co-starring Shobana has taken an exceptional opening, surprising even the Kerala industry. With zero promotions, Thudarum clocked an impressive Rs 5.10 crore in Kerala alone on its opening day, and if we include other territories, along with the staggering USD 1.25 million (around Rs 10.65 crore) from the overseas markets, the collection stands at Rs 16.65 crores.
Here's a breakdown of Thudarum Day 1 numbers:
|Area
|Collection
|Kerala
|Rs 5.10 crore
|Rest of India (ROI)
|Rs 0.90 crore
|Overseas
|Rs 10.65 crore
|Total
|Rs 16.65 crores
Thanks to this phenomenal start, Thudarum now stands fifth in the list of top worldwide Day 1 grossers from the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, the top five are dominated by Mohanlal himself. Leading the chart is Mohanlal’s blockbuster Empuraan with a massive Rs 67 crore opening, followed by Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea at Rs 20.4 crore. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup ranks third with Rs 19.2 crore, and Mohanlal’s fantasy drama Odiyan takes the fourth spot with Rs 18.1 crore. Thudarum rounds out the list at number five with Rs 16.65 crore.
Top 5 Malayalam Worldwide Day 1 Collections:
|Ranks
|Movies
|Worldwide Collection
|1
|Empuraan
|Rs 67 crore
|2
|Marakkar
|Rs 20.4 crore
|3
|Kurup
|Rs 19.2 crore
|4
|Odiyan
|Rs 18.1 crore
|5
|Thudarum
|Rs 16.65 crore
With additional shows being added for Saturday and Sunday due to growing demand, Thudarum is expected to post a terrific weekend, potentially taking its worldwide gross close to Rs 50 crore. At this pace, the film is also well on track to enter Mohanlal’s prestigious Rs 100 crore club within just 10 days, as per trade predictions. Watch this space for all the updates regarding Thudarum's box office performance.
