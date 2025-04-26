Thudarum: Mohanlal feels ‘moved’ and ‘humbled’ after success of Tharun Moorthy directorial

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles, had hit the big screens on April 25, 2025. Following its release and positive response, the superstar has penned a gratitude-filled note to his fans and well-wishers.

In his post, the actor said, “I’m deeply moved and truly humbled by the love and heartfelt response for #Thudarum. Each message and every word of appreciation has touched me in ways I can’t fully express.”

“Thank you for opening your hearts to this story, for seeing its soul, and for embracing it with such grace. This gratitude is not mine alone. It belongs to every single person who walked this journey with me, giving their love, effort, and spirit to every frame.”

Continuing his words, the actor thanked producer Renjith M, director Tharun Moorthy, co-writer KR Sunil, and co-stars Shobhana, Binu Pappu, and Prakash Varma.

Concluding his post with love and gratitude, the actor expressed that the film was made with care, purpose, and truth, highlighting how he feels delighted that it resonates with people.

See the post:

Thudarum features the tale of Shanmugham, aka Benz, a taxi driver hailing from a hill town, living with his wife and kids. Amidst everything, his most prized possession is a vintage car, which gets caught up in wrongful accusations.

Now, the man must face every challenge, including bureaucratic hurdles and personal setbacks, leading to a dramatic turn of events. The film further focuses on how the man has a deep emotional connection to his car and the exploration leading to justice.

With Mohanlal in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Shobana, Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, and many more. The movie has been enjoying critical success and a good run at the box office, complementing Mohanlal’s acting.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role for the Sathyan Anthikad movie Hridayapoorvam.

