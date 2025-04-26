Good Bad Ugly Box Office: Ajith Kumar's action comedy enters Tamil Nadu's top ten highest-grossers, secures THIS spot

In a remarkable turn at the Tamil Nadu box office, Superstar Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has quickly carved a place among the state’s top ten highest-grossing films. In just two weeks of its run at the box office, this action-thriller has raked in Rs 143.25 crore gross, earning it the 10th spot on the Top 10 list.

Advertisement

Ajith's presence on screen and the film's engaging plot have come together to form a perfect blend, resulting in a terrific victory for Good Bad Ugly. With its mix of humor and action, the film permits Ajith to sparkle in both strong and lighter moments. In just its second week, the film has outperformed other major hits like Vijay's Varisu (Rs 144.5 crore), Bigil (Rs 145 crore), and indeed Prabhas' Baahubali 2 (Rs 146 crore) as well, demonstrating it has remaining control and audience appeal.

What really drives this victory is the performance of both artists, the technical crew and the director, of course. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly has struck a chord with audiences, offering exciting action sequences alongside emotional depth. Ajith's execution continues to win applause, and his mighty fan base plays a crucial part in guaranteeing the film's continuous victory. Thanks to Mythri Movie Makers' terrific production quality too, which made the film more appealing.

Advertisement

Here’s how Good Bad Ugly ranks now:

6. Amaran - Rs 161 crore

7. Baahubali 2 - Rs146 crore

8. Bigil - Rs 145 crore

9. Varisu - Rs 144.5 crore

10. Good Bad Ugly - 143.25 crore

Meanwhile, the buzz around Good Bad Ugly's potential digital streaming is also growing. Fans are energetically guessing that the film might debut on Netflix on May 8, 2025, although there's no official affirmation, however. With Ajith appearing at CSK-SRH's IPL match the other day, Good Bad Ugly is likely to get more attention for the next week, helping to rake up more moolah at the box office. If that happens, the film might create some more records before losing the graph to its own OTT release.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal's flick breaks records, sells 4.28 lakh tickets in 24 hours on BookMyShow and beats Empuraan's day 4 sales