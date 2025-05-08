Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 14: Mohanlal starrer remains STRONG despite new releases; adds Rs 3.50 cr to the tally

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum is going bonkers at the box office. The Malayalam movie is ripping off the box office and breaking every existing record with each passing day. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the genre-shifting movie inches closer to the lifetime cume of Pulimurugan at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Rejaputhra Visual Media, Thudarum continued its glorious run despite facing major competition from new releases. According to estimates, the movie grossed around Rs 3.50 crore on Day 14, when its show count dropped significantly. The Mohanlal movie wrapped two weeks of its theatrical run at a staggering total of Rs 83.80 crore gross in Kerala.

Advertisement

Thudarum is currently the fourth highest-grossing movie in Kerala. It will soon storm past the lifetime cume of Pulimurugan and then march towards the No.1 spot at the Mollywood box office. It will have to top the final cumes of L2 Empuraan and 2018 to bag the top spot. All eyes are now on its third weekend. If the movie continues to score big, it shall emerge as the Industry Hit this weekend itself.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.85 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 6.30 crore 7 Rs 7.05 crore 8 Rs 5.65 crore 9 Rs 6.35 crore 10 Rs 7.50 crore 11 Rs 5.30 crore 12 Rs 4.50 crore 13 Rs 4 crore 14 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 83.80 crore

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office: Simran and Sasi Kumar film hits Rs 20 crore milestone, continues strong run