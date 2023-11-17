Tiger 3 Day 5 India Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner netts steady Rs 18.5 crores on 1st Thursday

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, remained steady at the box office on day 5 and flaunted its late-Diwali legs after an acute drop on day 4, much of it was due to the critical India-New Zealand Cricket World Cup match. Tiger 3 collected around Rs 18.50 - 19 crores nett in India on day 5 to take its five day cume to a little over Rs 180 crores.

Tiger 3 Has Netted Around Rs 18.5 - 19 Crores In India On Day 5

Tiger 3's numbers were very impressive through the first 3 days but the collections on day 4 and 5 suggest that the Salman Khan actioner won't be hunting down the all time records that it was expected to, prior to its release. The film is an undeniable success but that's not the benchmark that one would associate, to a film from the much loved Tiger franchise consisting of only blockbuster films. Upon that, the film should have done even better given the fact that it is part of the biggest Indian movie universe - The Spy Universe. The second weekend of Tiger 3 will be affected by the India Vs Australia Finals, curbing it of getting the elevation that it requires.

Tiger 3 Is Set To Be The Fourth Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2023 So Far

Tiger 3 is set to be the fourth highest Hindi grosser of 2023 so far, only behind Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2. At present it is trailing The Kerala Story, which it should cross in the next few days. There are a couple of high potential films like Animal and Dunki which can trump the Diwali release in the days to come. Tiger 3 is looking to settle for a final cume that's less than what Tiger Zinda Hai did back in 2017, not just in India but internationally too. The five day global total of the film is around Rs 290 crores which looks good in isolation but not so much considering all that was expected out of the film.

The day wise nett India collections (all languages) of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 43 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 43 crores 4 Rs 20 crores 5 Rs 18.5 - 19 crores Total Rs 181.75 crores nett in 5 days

Watch the Tiger 3 Trailer

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

