Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s film hits Rs 161.75 crore in 4 days; Gets impacted by World Cup match

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 has collected in the range of Rs 19.50 crore to 20.50 crore on the fourth day taking the total collections in the vicinity of Rs 162 crore. The estimates are based on the collections from multiplex players are the actuals may vary in the morning once the comings from mass belts come into play.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 Gets Impacted by World Cup Semi-Final

The business was hit by the semi-final match between India vs New Zealand, as ideally, the Bhai Dooj day would have been in the range of Rs 26 to 28 crore. The Salman, Katrina starrer directed by Maneesh Sharma continued to do good numbers at the box office throughout its run so far, however, it is below the humongous pre-release expectations. With this run through the 4 days, the blockbuster numbers and chances of entering the Rs 500 crore club are now out of the picture for Tiger 3 and we need to see how far it trends in the coming two weeks to reach a certain number.

The first-week business of Tiger 3 could be in the vicinity of Rs 220 crore, and then call it sheer bad luck for the makers, but the second Sunday biz will again take a toll due to the World Cup Final. Some days in the opening week of Tiger 3 faced opposition from some or the other factor and now it’s all going to be about the trend in the long run to make up for the loss of revenue in opening week.

All eyes on the box office trend of Tiger 3

A good film will always make up for the hiccups it faces through the journey and one needs to see if Tiger 3 has the legs to make up for the deficit through the long run. Having said that, even with all the challenges, the four-day business of Tiger 3 should have been higher by at least 15 percent, given the star cast, franchise factor, and rising ticket rates.

