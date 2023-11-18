Tiger 3 Day 6 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film netts Rs 13 crores; Set to cross Rs 200 crore today

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, collected around Rs 13 - 13.50 crores nett in India on its sixth day. The numbers are decent-good in isolation but given the fact that it is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and is part of the biggest movie IP in India, The Spy Universe, these are not the kind of numbers that the film had to be doing, that too on its sixth day. The 6 day all language total of Tiger 3 stands at around Rs 193.75 crores and on Saturday the 18th, it will be entering the Rs 200 crore nett India club.

Tiger 3 Has Crossed Rs 300 Crores Worldwide In 6 Days

Tiger 3's global cume zoomed past Rs 300 crores on day 6. The movie currently looks to settle for a lifetime number of under Rs 500 crores worldwide, a number lower than what Tiger Zinda Hai managed in 2017. The catch here is that the rates in 2017 were potentially half of what they are now. The Salman Khan actioner wil be crossing The Kerala Story in its second week to emerge as the 4th highest Hindi grosser of the year after Jawan, Pathaan and Gadar 2. There are a couple of films like Animal and Dunki which are in contention to break into the top 5 list.

Tiger 3 Is Set To Be The Fourth Highest Indian Grosser Of The Year

The year of 2023 was excellent for the Kollywood industry as well with their superstars rising up to the occasion. Both Leo and Jailer are Rs 600 crore worldwide grossers, a number which has been achieved this year only by Shah Rukh Khan's two films Pathaan and Jawan, and Gadar 2. The performance of Tiger 3 is not particularly bad if looked-at logistically. But when regional cinema is able to expand its market, there's no reason for the Hindi film industry to remain back, especially when the film in question is monstrous.

The day wise nett India collections (all languages) of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 43 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 43 crores 4 Rs 20 crores 5 Rs 17.50 crores 6 Rs 13 - 13.50 crors Total Rs 193.75 crores nett in 6 days

About Tiger 3

Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, Avinash Singh Rathore (alias "Tiger") is framed as a traitor, where he goes on a life-threatening crusade to clear his and his family's name.

When And Where To Watch Tiger 3

Tiger 3 plays at a theatre near you, now.

