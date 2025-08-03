Box Office: Saiyaara hits the Rs 300 crore mark in India in third weekend; Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda starrer tops War & Sultan

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its blockbuster run in the third weekend as well. The movie is giving a tough fight to the new releases of this week and even registering better trends.

Saiyaara enters Rs 300 crore club, surpasses War and Sultan

Backed by Akshaye Widhani of YRF, Saiyaara wrapped its third weekend by entering into the Rs 300 crore net mark in India. The romantic drama collected Rs 173.75 crore in the opening week, followed by Rs 106.25 crore in the second week. It entered the third weekend by netting Rs 4.75 crore on Friday. Further, it collected Rs 7 crore net on 3rd Saturday. And now, it has netted another Rs 9 to 10 crore today on 3rd Sunday.

The total cume of Saiyaara reached Rs 300.75 crore net in India in just 17 days of its release. The newcomers movie has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action flick, War and Salman Khan’s Sultan. For the unversed, the 2019 Siddharth Anand-directed movie has collected Rs 292 crore net in India while the sports-drama had smashed Rs 300 crore net in 2016.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 173.75 crore Week 2 Rs 106.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 4.75 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 7 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 9 crore (est.) Total Rs 300.75 crore in 17 days

Saiyaara still has 10 days to stormm the box office. As it will not able to retain much screens after the release of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 and Rajinikanth's Coolie from August 14, 2025 onwards. It will be interesting to see whether the movie can add Rs 50 crore more to the tally and cross the Rs 350 crore net mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

