Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 1st February 2025: Deva emerges top performer on first day of the month; Sky Force follows

January ended with a lot of misses throughout the month with the exception of a few succesful ventures such as Pushpa 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release. Now, February is finally here. Let's take a look at how top movies at the Hindi box office have performed on February 1, 2025. The list includes Deva, Sky Force, Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama, Emergency, and Pushpa 2 (Hindi).

Deva Rises As Top Performer; Sky Force Is On 2nd Position

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva earned Rs 6.50 crore on second day of its release. Shahid Kapoor's headliner has become the top performer on the first day of February 2025. The action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde.

Deva's entry has resulted in Sky Force bagging the second spot on the list. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer had been enjoying the first position for over a week. The aerial actioner earned Rs 4.25 crore on its second Saturday.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama stands at the third spot. It witnessed a rise of Rs 10 lakh from previous day, on the first day of the month. The 1993 iconic anime film fetched a business of Rs 20 lakh.

Emergency and Pushpa 2 (Hindi) are on the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Both the films witnessed an increase of Rs 5 lakh on February 1. Both Kangana Ranaut-starrer and Allu Arjun's 2024 film recorded Rs 10 lakh each.

Box Office Chart Of Movies In Hindi Markets On February 1, 2025:

S No. Top Movies At The Hindi Box Office Net Collections 1 Deva Rs 6.50 crore 2 Sky Force Rs 4.25 crore 3 Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama Rs 20 lakh 4 Emergency Rs 10 lakh 5 Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 10 lakh

February is awaiting the releases of Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa in the first week. It will also welcome the theatrical comebacks of Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam during the same time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.