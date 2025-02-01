Sky Force Day 9 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film looks to end up as an appreciated underperformer

Sky Force is among the latest movies running at the box office. Released on January 24, 2025, the aerial actioner is jointly helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Based on India's first airstrike, the recent release stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur. While Sky Force has been generating good revenue, it looks to end up as an underperformer with an appreciated reception.

Sky Force To Observe Good Growth On Day 9

Backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Sky Force has completed nine days of its release at the box office. Going by the trends, the aerial actioner is likely to observe good growth on second Saturday. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer collected a business of around Rs 90 crore in eight days. It will soon touch the Rs 100 crore mark in its second week.

The occasion of Republic Day, which coincided with the third day of Sky Force's release, boosted its performance, giving it the highest earnings so far on a day-wise basis.

Delving Into Real Talk On Sky Force

Despite receiving positive word-of-mouth, Sky Force has been heavily pumped up with movie offers and external factors. Thus, if we look at the reality, the reported collections aren't 100 percent organic and not something to rely upon. The real lifetime business of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya's film would stand in the range of Rs 50 crore net in India and not more.

While Sky Force has an upper hand as compared to its rival release, Deva at the box office, the patriotic film would end up being an appreciated underperformer.

Sky Force In Theaters

