Deva Day 2 Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor's film looks to show very little growth after dull start

Deva hit the screens on January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film hasn't been able to generate much business in two days. After a dull start at the box office, Deva is expecting a little growth on the second day of its release.
Deva Experiences Minimal Growth On Day 2; Opening Weekend Looks Underwhelming
Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva opened to a lukewarm response while earning Rs 4.50 crore at the box office. On the second day, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer is expected to show minimal growth in its business. Going by its performance, the action thriller will have to face an underwhelming opening weekend, unless it shows spike in the collections on Day 3.
Deva should witness good walk-in bookings on its first Sunday. Audiences, especially office goers, can bring some decent footfalls on the holiday.
Deva Lags Behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Deva's opening performance doesn't look good for Shahid Kapoor whose 2024 film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened with better business. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the science fiction romantic comedy film earned Rs 6.5 crore on the first day. On Day 2, the semi-hit movie grew its earnings by 40 percent with a net collection of Rs 9.5 crore.
The adaptation factor is one of the reasons that Deva hasn't been able to show wonders at the box office. For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor-starrer is a Hindi adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews' directorial venture film, Mumbai Police. The 2013 Malayalam movie starred Prithviraj Sukumaran as the lead. Shahid has stepped into his shoes as fearless cop, Dev Ambre.
Despite the strong presence of Shahid Kapoor, Deva is lacking its charm for being a good entry of the opening weekend. Now, the action thriller requires some magic to happen in the coming days. It will have to show its potential to compete strongly with Sky Force.
Deva In Theaters
