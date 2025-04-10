Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's big release nets Rs 9 crore, banks on walk-ins for stronger weekend

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Jaat, which stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, is the latest entry to the box office race. It has arrived amid the holdover release, Sikandar. Released on April 10, Gopichand Malineni's directorial is a decent opening day performer bring in the collection of Rs 9 crore.

Jaat, backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, kickstarted its trip on a decent note at the box office. It witnessed good walk-ins on the first day. The new release performed extraordinarily in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Central India.

Advertisement

On Day 12, the Sunny Deol starrer collected Rs 9 crore at the box office. It is expected to bring better footfalls in the opening weekend.

Days Opening Day Collections Day 1 Rs 9 crore

Based on the opening day, Jaat is lagging behind Sikandar. The Salman Khan-starrer earned Rs 25 crore on the first day of its release. On Day 1, Deol's latest actioner has underperformed if we compare it to the opening of his last release, Gadar 2. The 2023 all-time blockbuster, which was a sequel to the cult classic Gadar, began its journey with a Rs 39 crore opening back then.

BUY-ONE-GET-ONE ticket offers can help in improving its business, especially on Saturday and Sunday holidays. As of now, the Jaat team is relying on walk-in bookings.

Jaat can also benefit from Sikandar's disappointing run. The new movie has received good word of mouth for its dialogues, action sequences, and heroism, unlike the holdover release.

Both the films are from the action genre and boast of star power. The Salman Khan-led actioner hasn't been able to perform well despite his screen presence. Now all eyes are on Sunny Deol to see if he can attract the crowd in the coming days based on his action hero avatar.

Advertisement

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you watched Sunny Deol's film yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 1: Sunny Deol’s film sees strong walk-ins despite average advance bookings