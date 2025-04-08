Border 2 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol reveals in which period the upcoming war drama is set; find out

Border 2 is one of the biggest upcoming Bollywood films, and fans can't wait for it since it was officially announced. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the lead actor Sunny Deol shared interesting details about his upcoming magnum opus and said that it's set in 1971. Read on.

Sunny Deol got into an insightful conversation about his upcoming films during the Pinkvilla Masterclass. When asked about his highly anticipated war drama Border 2, the actor candidly shared the period it's set in. Sunny also shared that he decided to do the sequel to the 1997 film because it had inspired several real-life army men to serve the country.

"The makers and the writers have seen to it that we stick to the beauty which Border 1 had," he said, adding that the film is set in 1971. The first part was based on the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and it will be interesting to see what the audience gets to see in the sequel.

Border was directed by JP Dutta, but he has been on board as the producer of the sequel. Border 2 will be directed by Anurag Singh, who had worked on the 2019 film Kesari earlier. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film also features young stars like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

When we shared that the film is expected to be magical with 'new energy' being a part of it, Sunny said he hopes so. "We are going to do our best, and I hope we satisfy, we live up to ourselves and people applaud for that," he concluded.

Earlier in February, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of his bruised arm with fans. Hinting that he suffered the injury on the sets of Border 2, the actor wrote, "Few of the many bruises this week. War isn't easy."

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited actioner Jaat. Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist. Apart from Jaat and Border 2, Sunny will be seen in Lahore 1947 and Ramayana.

