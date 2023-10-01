Top highest grossing Bollywood films worldwide: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Tops sans China beating Pathaan

Bollywood blockbuster Jawan emerged as the second highest-grossing film ever in the industry's history on Friday. It took the title from the other Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, which had held the runner-up spot since February. Dangal remains at the top, miles ahead of everything else, thanks to the huge sum earned in China. Without China, Jawan is the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

In its twenty-four days of box office run, Jawan has grossed Rs. 709 crore (Rs. 583 crore Nett) in India and Rs. 373 crore (USD 45 million) Overseas, for a worldwide total of Rs. 1081 crore. The lion's share of this revenue has been generated by the original Hindi version, while the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions contributed Rs. 71 crore in India and Rs. 19 crore overseas. Notably, the Hindi version is poised to cross the momentous Rs. 1000 crore milestone worldwide today.

Jawan still has plenty of gas left in its tank, with the fourth weekend to churn over Rs. 40 crore globally. The film shall cross the Rs. 1100 crore mark on Monday, with a final resting place of around Rs. 1150 crore depending on some late legs, a good Rs. 100 crore lead over Pathaan.

The highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide are as follows:

Dangal - Rs. 1914 crore Jawan - Rs. 1082 crore (24 days) Pathaan - Rs. 1047 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 867 crore Secret Superstar - Rs. 835 crore P.K. - Rs. 757 crore Gadar 2 - Rs. 686 crore (51 days) Sultan - Rs. 613 crore Sanju - Rs. 585 crore Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 566 crore

