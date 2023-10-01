Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film roars on 4th Saturday by collecting Rs 8.40 crore; Crosses Rs 525 crore

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others was an absolute rage at the box office on its fourth Saturday (24th day) at the Indian box office as it netted Rs 8.75 crores. These are unprecedented numbers for a film that has already exhausted so much of its potential. The film enjoyed better theatrical occupancies compared to new releases and that pretty much sums up the phenomenon that the SRK-Atlee film is. The collections after 24 days stands at Rs 526.30 crores and it is steadily heading towards a lifetime total of over Rs 550 crores nett just for its Hindi version.

Jawan, has collected around Rs 585 crores including its dubbed versions and in the next couple of days, it will becoming the first Hindi origin film to nett Rs 600 crores in India. The collections are coming despite significant new releases like Fukrey 3, Skanda, Chandramukhi 2, The Vaccine War and others. If Jawan holds its ground after the festive weekend, it can also be the most preferred Indian movie option on National Cinema Day. Jawan is a certified all time blockbuster and is the third all time blockbuster of the year after Pathaan and Gadar 2. The global collections of the actioner stand at around Rs 1050 crores, making it the highest grossing Indian film of 2023.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores 20 Rs 4.25 crores 21 Rs 4.30 crores 22 Rs 5.50 crores 23 Rs 4.75 crores 24 Rs 8.75 crores Total Rs 526.30 crores nett in 24 days in Hindi

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

