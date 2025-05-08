Tourist Family Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office Trends: Sasikumar and Simran’s comedy thriller clocks past Day 1 collections

What happens when a small, quiet film outpaces the giants around it? You get a sleeper success like the Tamil flick Tourist Family, which is surprising all the May Day-released films now. On its eighth day, the Tamil Nadu box office indicates that Tourist Family will gross Rs 2.40 crore, a figure higher than what it opened with. That’s right. Its Day 8 haul is more than Day 1, which itself was a solid Rs 2.10 crore.

Tourist Family narrates the story of a Tamil Sri Lankan family. They illegally migrate to India and attempt to settle in Tamil Nadu by posing as locals. It’s a tale of survival layered with comedy, pain, and identity. Debutant director Abhishan Jeevinth, in his first outing, crafts a tight narrative that neither overdramatizes the crisis nor underplays the emotional stakes.

Sasikumar delivers a measured performance as the protective father, while Simran brings a quiet strength to her role as the family’s moral center. Yogi Babu adds laughter, but never at the cost of the film’s sincerity. The film let word-of-mouth do the heavy lifting, and it’s working wonders. Without any mainstream promotional push, Tourist Family's weekday graph has drawn attention for its rock-solid steadiness. For the last four days, the film collected more than on its opening day.

To give a perspective, high-profile May Day releases like Suriya’s Retro and Nani's HIT 3 started strong but have seen sharp weekday dips. While Retro made just Rs 1.25 crore on Day 8, Nani’s HIT 3 is faring well in Telugu states but collecting below Tourist Family on Thursday. Raid 2, though slick, hasn’t caught on widely in South markets.

Tourist Family, in contrast, is quietly turning into the people’s choice. As the second weekend approaches, it’s no longer a small film but a runaway hit.

