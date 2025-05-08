Sasikumar and Simran starrer Tourist Family crosses Rs 25 crore mark worldwide in a week; what makes it a hit?

Tourist Family has turned out to be a theatrical hit since its release on May 1. Despite clashing with Retro and HIT 3, the Sasikumar and Simran starrer is being widely appreciated by audiences. The film has now become the talk of the town, with growing interest and positive word of mouth. Its shows and screens have increased significantly, and it has earned nearly Rs 25.50 crore worldwide. With that in mind, let’s take a look at why viewers are loving this Tamil family drama.

On social media, viewers are calling Tourist Family the best Tamil film of the year so far. They believe it's a beautiful movie celebrating kindness and goodness in people. Many feel it is heartwarming and told in a simple yet powerful way. They appreciated how it handled a sensitive issue without becoming too heavy or preachy.

A few said that the film reminded them of a Radha Mohan classic. They found it more feel-good than Good Night. Except for one character, everyone else seemed to have a good side, which many saw as the film’s core message.

Audiences were surprised that the film’s director, Abishan Jeevinth, is just 25. They praised him for such a confident debut. Cinephiles admired how he blended humor and emotion so well. Even in serious scenes, Jeevinth managed to evoke laughter without losing the depth of the moment.

The casting also received high praise. Sasikumar and Simran conveyed a lot with minimal screen time. Mithun impressed with his subtle performance. Kamalesh, the child actor, was called a revelation. Debutant Yogalakshmi, along with veterans like MS Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Yogi Babu, also stood out.

Viewers felt the visuals, editing, and music supported the story perfectly. Many are now looking forward to upcoming projects from Million Dollar Studios.

