Box Office Trends: Tourist Family set to outperform HIT 3 and Retro on day 8 amid strong word of mouth and increased screenings

Tamil film Tourist Family, starring Sasi Kumar and Simran, was almost ignored on Day 1, but now, it has gained a position that you can't ignore. While the movie opened with a relatively low Day 1 collection of Rs 2.10 crores, word of mouth quickly boosted its visibility and performance. Compared to the opening days of HIT 3 and Retro 8, Tourist Family has managed to capture the audience's attention as time passed, and now it is likely to beat them all with the day-wise collection.

On Day 8, Tourist Family is expected to mint Rs 2.40 crores, which is a direct result of positive word-of-mouth. Surprisingly, Nani's HIT 3 and Suriya's Retro had grand starts but have seen a decline in their collections as the days progressed. HIT 3 is likely to earn Rs 2.50 crores and Retro is likely to mint Rs 1.25 crores in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. If we include Tourist Family's numbers from the Tamil version released in other states like Kerala and Karnataka, the film is way ahead of HIT 3 also on Day 8. That's a major achievement for Tourist Family, we have to say.

The steady increase in audience turnout for Tourist Family could be attributed to the film's excellent emotional narrative. Fantastic performances and particularly the humor brought by the lead stars, are an addition. This shift in performance has made the film a notable contender at the Box Office.

With no significant competition in sight and the weekend approaching, Tourist Family seems to be in a strong position to continue outperforming HIT 3 and Retro. Let's see how much this Family will mint in the full run on this Tour at the Tamil box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

