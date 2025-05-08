Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Ajay Devgn's movie continues its good run; inches towards Rs 100 crore mark

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Raid 2, which is based on an income tax raid, similar to first part, was released in theaters on May 1, 2025. The recently released movie, stars Ajay Devgn in his reprised role. Riteish Deshmukh is seen as an antagonist in Raid 2. The film is continuing its good run.

Raid 2, which co-stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, has completed a week of its theatrical run. The Raid sequel, a Thursday release, has had an extended first week of eight days. The crime thriller is maintaining a good hold at the box office.

According to morning trends, on Day 8, Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to witness a slight drop in its business. The drop would be 7 percent from what it earned on the first Wednesday, i.e. Rs 5.5 crore.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 collected Rs 90.85 crore in the first seven days of its release. T-series' production venture is heading towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. It will be achieved at the second weekend.

Raid 2 will also surpass the lifetime net business of the original release, Raid. The 2018 release, starring Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'Cruz, collected Rs 98 crore net at the box office back then.

Ajay Devgn was previously seen in Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut movie, Azaad, earlier this year. He played the main lead role in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Singham Again, in 2024. After Raid 2, Devgn will be seen in two upcoming sequels, namely, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Coming back to Raid 2, the film has performed better than its competitors, i.e. The Bhootnii and Kesari 2.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

