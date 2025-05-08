Hit 3 Day 8 India Box Office Trends: Nani’s gripping thriller holds steady against competition after mid-week

Amongst the May Day releases, Nani's latest thriller, HIT 3, continues its march with respectable collections. The film stormed into theaters on May 1 with a massive Rs 21.5 crore opening, setting a benchmark for the weekend. Day 2 and Day 3 brought in Rs 12 crore and Rs 11.5 crore, respectively, a sign that word-of-mouth was carrying the film well, though there was mixed buzz initially.

As the weekend faded, weekday drops were expected. Monday saw a dip to Rs 4.25 crore, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Tuesday. On Day 7 (Wednesday), HIT 3 collected Rs 3 crore gross from the India box office. Trade pundits are suggesting that it will add another Rs 2.5 crore on Day 8 (Thursday, May 8). That puts the 8-day estimated total around Rs 58 crore in India alone, a strong figure for a crime thriller with a serious tone and an A rating as well.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 sticks to the franchise’s gritty roots, blending emotional weight with tight investigative narrative. Nani plays the role of SP Arjun Sarkaar, and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty’s presence adds a sharp emotional layer. At the same time, Bollywood's Prateik Babbar impressed a few and disappointed some. The sleek production values, courtesy of Wall Poster Cinema, give the film an edge at the Box Office.

Among the May Day releases, HIT 3 sits at the top in terms of scale and genre engagement, but it's facing competition from unexpected corners. Tourist Family, a low-profile emotional drama with no major pre-release buzz, is shaking up the Tamil Nadu box office. With Rs 17.45 crore in 7 days, its collections on Wednesday (Rs 2.2 crore) matched Suriya’s Retro. On Thursday, it's about to beat even the HIT 3 collections too. That’s no small feat for a film directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth with zero promotional noise.

Meanwhile, Retro and Raid 2, despite bigger names and wider releases, haven't shown the kind of post-weekend stickiness that HIT 3 is managing. In a box office clash of scale and content, HIT 3 continues to keep its footing steady, though it might not create records like Nani's previous outing, Dasara.

