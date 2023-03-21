Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar crosses Rs 100 crores in India; Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway grows on Tuesday

The box office collections for running films this Tuesday jumped from Monday by a 5 percent margin. Considering films record a 10 percent drop on a day-wise basis from Monday, it can be said that the effective numbers are 15 percent higher than what they ideally should have been. The numbers increased towards the evening since its a holiday tomorrow. The collections are expected to rise further on Wednesday before they come to normal levels on Thursday. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway are the only frontrunners at the box office this week and next week shall be topped by the English actioner John Wick 4 based on the very good advance bookings.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Crosses Rs 100 Crores Nett In India In 14 Days

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected Rs 2.40 crores nett at the box office on day 14. This number is better than what it collected yesterday. With this, the film has successfully crossed the Rs 100 crores nett India mark. It is the 9th Hindi film post pandemic to achieve this feat and the only rom-com post pandemic, too. The film is heading towards a total of around Rs 125 crores and it is a reasonably good number. Overseas collections stand at 4.35 million dollars and by the end of its run, it will also breach 5 million dollars. The numbers internationally could have been 25 percent better since this genre doesn't have limitations internationally. The worldwide gross total of the film is heading towards Rs 190 crores.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Grows As Well On Tuesday

Rani Mukerji led drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is having a modest run at the Indian theatres. The film collected around 95 lakhs at the box office on its first Tuesday. This number is greater than the 85 lakhs it collected yesterday and the total collections of the film have gone up to Rs 8 crores now in 5 days. The first week of the film will close at around Rs 9.5 - 10 crores nett and it is to be seen how the film plays in its second week when the competition increases slightly, in the form of John Wick: Chapter 4 and Bheed. Had the Monday numbers been higher than the opening day number, it could have broken out, but the customary 30 percent dip on Monday has somewhat put a definite range to the numbers that it can do in its lifetime, that is around Rs 18 crores. Internationally, the film has performed well and it will comfortably gross over 1 million dollars. Financially, the film is safe since it has recovered its budget from non-theatrical revenue sources and the theatrical share will act as the film's profit.

Kabzaa (Hindi) and Zwigato are still struggling and there seems to be no sort of redemption from here on. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods has also sealed a sorry fate.

