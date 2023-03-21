Highest Grossing rom-coms of all time; Ranbir Kapoor dominates as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar takes the 3rd spot

Rom-Com has always been a difficult genre to crack for Indian films at the box office. It is a genre which has mostly appealed more to the urban centres and it has its set of obvious limitations as far as relatability goes. Over the years, the number of films in this space have reduced significantly owing to reduced theatrical recoveries. Filmmakers don't prefer making films of this genre unless they strike a non-theatrical deal that covers most of the production cost.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Comfortably Crossed Rs 100 Crores At The India Nett Box Office

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the newest film in the rom-com space, from the Hindi Film Industry. The film is doing reasonably well theatrically. It crossed the Rs 100 crore nett India mark earlier today and the total collections after 14 days stands at Rs. 102 crores. The film will slowly creep its way to the Rs. 125 crore mark. The numbers internationally seem to be closing at around 5 million dollars and that would mean that the film is targetting a final total of around Rs 185 crores gross at the worldwide box office. The worldwide theatrical share after commission will be around Rs 75 crores and this, clubbed with non theatrical recoveries, will ensure that the producers make modest profits on the project.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is On Its Way To Become The Third Highest Grossing Rom Com Of All Time In India

Based on nett India collections, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is on its way to become the third highest grossing film in the rom-com genre, of all time. The first spot is occupied by another Ranbir Kapoor film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the second spot is held by Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu Returns, starring Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and 2 States are the only three other rom-coms to have netted over Rs 100 crores in India and this shows how difficult it is for films to really break-out in this genre.

Ranbir Kapoor Has 3 Films In The Top 5 List Of Rom-Coms Produced In India



Ranbir Kapoor has been the modern day pioneer for rom-coms. He rules the list of films in this genre with 3 out of top 5 films. In the foreseeable future, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani seems to be like the only rom-com that has the potential to not just break into the list but also top it.

Following is a list of top rom-coms in India based on nett collections:

1. Rs 178 crores - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

2. Rs 149 crores - Tanu Weds Manu Returns

3. Rs 102 crores* - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 125 crores nett expected in lifetime)

4. Rs 114 crores - Badrinath Ki Dulhania

5. Rs 106.50 crores - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

6. Rs 101.90 crores - 2 States

7. Rs 94.50 crores - De De Pyaar De

8. Rs 88.75 crores - Zero

9. Rs 88.50 crores - Luka Chuppi

10. Rs 84.70 crores - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

