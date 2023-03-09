Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha film collects Rs 9 crore; Shows expected drop

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in titular roles, saw an expected drop in its collections on its second say. The drop was always round the corner since the film was coming from a lucrative Holi holiday and the second day potentially is a non-holiday, although a few circuits have the Holi effect that stays slightly longer. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor fronted rom-com added around Rs. 9 - 9.5 crores on its second day to take its two day takings to around Rs 23.5 crores. The drop on the second day is around 35 percent. In all likelihood, the third day collections should match or better the second day numbers and Saturday and Sunday should pretty much be as much or even higher than the first day.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shall Enjoy An Uninterrupted Run Till Release Of Bholaa

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been graced by generally positive reviews by most who have watched. Considering the post-pandemic effect for accepted films, this film should see strong legs for weeks to come, right till the release of Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. Since the film is more of a metro-centric film, it won't see a very strong performance in small centres, something that was quite expected. The genre has its set of limitations and as long as it caters to its target audience, it will comfortably sail through, to a reasonably good box office total. The five day weekend projections are pegged at around Rs. 65 - 70 crores and if the film manages to double its extended weekend or do anywhere around it, it will be adjudged as yet another hit film to come out of Bollywood after Pathaan, early this year.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Needs To Double Its Extended Weekend To Emerge As The Second Hit Of 2023

It has been tough going for Hindi films post-pandemic. In a condition like this, when a non-mass film with limited appeal ends up as the sixth biggest Hindi movie opener post pandemic, it says a lot about the feat that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have achieved. It is to be noted that the budget of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slightly on a higher side. It has been in the making for a significantly long time and has also been shot very lavishly. The non-theatrical recoveries are pegged at around Rs 150 crores including the estimates for the in-house music rights. The worldwide theatrical recoveries of Rs 50 crores (share) will help the film breakeven and anything that the film does above it will be its profit. From the looks of it, the India recoveries itself seem to be heading towards Rs 65 crores after commission and an estimated Rs 15 - 20 crores internationally will give the film producers, substantial gains.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs. 14.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 9.25 cr

Total = Rs. 23.50 cr nett.

Advertisement

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 1 Box Office: Ranbir - Shraddha's rom-com opens well; Flirts with Rs 15 crores