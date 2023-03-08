Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 1 Box Office: Ranbir - Shraddha's rom-com opens well; Flirts with Rs 15 crores

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor led rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan has taken a promising start at the box office with collections estimated to be around Rs. 14 - 15 cr nett on day 1. The final collections will be determined by the numbers that come from single screens. If they are in the lower range, the collections will be 14 crore and if they are in the higher range, collections can go as high as 15 crores. The film registered reasonably good advance bookings and the movement of sales through the course of the day has been very good too. The glowing reviews and favourable word of mouth have played a critical role in the increase of ticket sales towards the evening. Holi was observed in parts of the country and these parts have seen a good turn out. Parts of the country where Holi was celebrated yesterday, started off slowly but have gained the momentum now.

If Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Doesn't Drop In Collections On Its Second Day, It Will Be A Great Result For The Film

The Holi effect won't be there from tomorrow and since it is a working Thursday, there are chances that the film will see a slight drop on its second day, before it springs back to action over the weekend. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's collections are lopsided towards metro cities. Small centres are observing a relatively weaker trend, as has been the case with most films in this genre. If the film doesn't drop on its second day, it will be an excellent result and further prove that the film is being backed by very good word of mouth. With no real competition for the film till the release of Ajay Devgn and Tabu led Bholaa, we can expect the film to hold screens till the end of March, and add collections to its total cume at a steady pace.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Takes The Year's Second Best Start Among Hindi Releases

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's collection among Hindi language films is second only to Pathaan. Considering the limited appeal genre and also considering that shows started late in parts of the country due to Holi festivities, the opening day collections are very easily digestible.

The promos of the film along with the songs struck a chord with prospective viewers and they have turned up in good numbers on the first day. The footfalls on day 1 are estimated to be around 8 lakhs and the extended weekend footfalls can go as high as 45 lakhs. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office insights and analysis.

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Opening Day Box Office: Ranbir, Shraddha film gains momentum in evening shows