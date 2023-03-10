Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 3 Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com remains steady; Adds Rs 9.25 crores

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com, directed by Luv Ranjan, held its ground on its third box office day. The collections are similar to that of Thursday. The film has collect around Rs. 9 - Rs 9.5 cr nett on day 3. The three day cummulative collection sits at Rs 32.5 - 33 crores and with Saturday and Sunday still to come, it is expected that the film closes in at around Rs 65 crores, by the end of its extended weekend. In the post-pandemic set up where numbers are hard to come by for most films, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is collecting reasonably well. The trajectory can be called 'steady' and if it remains steady on its first Monday, it will end up putting up very acceptable collections.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Had Many Positives

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar registered considerably good numbers from its advance ticket sales. The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, coupled with good music and promos enabled it to open well and the favourable response from the moviegoers has kept it very much in the race to be a successful movie venture. The collections of the film need not be compared with the films pre-pandemic as it was an entirely different scenario, then. This film, in all probability, would have put up even stronger numbers had it released before the pandemic.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is On Course To Become The 9th Rs 100 Crore Nett Hindi Grosser Post Pandemic

Since March 2020, only 8 films have done a business of over Rs. 100 crores, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be the 9th Hindi film to achieve that post-pandemic. Unlike the universal and commercial tropes that are required to get these numbers, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is managing it despite being in the rom-com space, a genre that hasn't got much support from audiences in a long time, almost to the point that not many filmmakers even make a film in this space anymore. To top that, this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer is also not a part of an existing franchise, which takes away the relatibility factor as well.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Brought Some Much Needed Variation For Hindi Movie Audiences

Films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar need backing since they bring about a much needed variation in terms of content offered to the audience. A variety is very essential to be offered to the viewers since it acts as a respite from similar genre, type or template of films.

The Day-Wise India Nett Box Office Collections of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 14.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 9.25 cr

Day 3 - Rs. 9.25 cr

Total = Rs. 32.75 crores nett.

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

