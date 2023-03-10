Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha's rom-com braves turbulent post-pandemic tides

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles added Rs. 9.25 crores to its India nett total on day 2. The two day nett India collections now stand at Rs. 23.50 crores and with Friday, Saturday and Sunday still to come, the film is targetting around Rs. 65 crores in its extended 5 day weekend. An estimated Rs 65 crore five day total would make it only the 6th Hindi origin film post pandemic to achieve this feat, after Pathaan, Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. The hold from Monday will determine where the film is headed in its lifetime.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Is On-Course To Enter The Rs 100 Crore India Nett Mark

The collections of Tu Jhoothi Hai Makkaar are reasonably good so far considering how things have changed for most Hindi films post pandemic. After Pathaan, this film seems to be the only Hindi film to be getting some sort of resonance and support from the paying public. Crossing the Rs. 100 crore nett India mark is a forgone conclusion based on the start and the hold, and it is to be seen how much more it can possibly get in its lifetime run. A part of the trade doesn't seem too impressed with the collections put up by the film and are already jumping onto conclusions. There are a number of reasons why they aren't impressed and one of the main reasons for the same is the film's genre. The film's genre, that is a rom-com, is slighty different compared to commercial and massy flicks in terms of audience reception. Unlike commercial and massy films that have a tendency to work in almost every circuit, rom-coms work mainly in metros and big cities. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has inadvertently become the soft target because it isn't in sync with the agenda or the narrative that they are trying to set. A commercial film with similar collections would not be targetted since it falls right in the radar of the kind of films that the particular section of the trade wishes for, to work. It needs to be accepted that a movie industry can't churn similar kind of films. There always will be variation in the kind of films that release. Massy films and also films appealing to a specific section of the audience will keep being made and its necessary that this balance remains, else the movie industry soon will become one-tone and mundane, and audiences soon will lose interest due to the similar nature or template of films.

The Study Of The Rom Com Genre



The rom-com genre of films became more prevalent in the early-mid 2000s, with the advent of multiplexes and a growing demand to watch simple and heartfelt films with not much action and masala in it. Big production houses started to produce this genre of films and they generally perfromed well theatrically, too. However, they weren't the kind of films that would penetrate into small centres. Multiplexes focused on big cities because that's where major chunk of money was coming from. As trends change, the commercial and larger than life cinema came back into trend, sidelining these slice-of-life films. It has come to a point where this genre of films are mostly preferred to be watched digitally. In Hollywood, rom-coms already have become a genre of films that most viewers prefer to watch on OTT. In such a scenario where films are tanking left, right and center, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is showing some sort of resistance and is pulling in audiences to theatres. It truly is acting as a film that can really change narratives.

Advertisement

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Has Shown Some Sort Of Acceptance Theatrically, In Its First Couple Of Days Already

Films preceding Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, like Shehzada and Selfiee, have faced the wrath of the audience and their cummulative collections barely touch Rs. 50 crores in India. Both the films were right in the slot of films that ideally should have worked but didn't. At a time when audiences are very careful about the kind of films they watch, a film with limited appeal is on course to break into the Rs. 100 crore nett India club, the very least. It is essential that a negative narrative isn't formed for films which genuinely have pulled in a chunk of audience to theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is doing reasonably well so far and a comment on the verdict or lifetime collections can only be made based on the hold on Monday, after the lucrative extended five day weekend.

Advertisement

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Are As Follows:-



Day 1 - Rs. 14.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs. 9.25 cr

Total = Rs. 23.50 crores nett

You can watch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Day 2 Box Office: Ranbir-Shraddha film collects Rs 9 crore; Shows expected drop