Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film withstands Devara wave; inches closer to Rs 30 crore mark

Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The mytho-horror cinematic gem, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is inching closer to hitting the Rs 30 crore mark in its release, which is an exceptional feat to achieve for a 6-year-old movie.

Tumbbad Collects Rs 27 Crore In 18 Days Of Re-release

Sohum Shah's Tumbbad continues with its phenomenal trend at the box office. The much-loved movie has finally found its due as it emerged as the highest-grossing re-released Indian movie of all time, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli.

The movie is holding its grip tight at the ticket window even after the arrival of new releases in its third weekend. After packing a solid punch of Rs 24.10 crore in two weeks, the movie faced stiff competition with Devara in the third weekend. Nevertheless, the movie, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, managed to withstand the challenge and earned Rs 2.7 crore net during its third weekend, despite being shown on a limited number of screens.

The movie collected Rs 40 lakh on its third Monday, which is an encouraging hold for a re-release. The total cume of Tumbbad (re-release) currently stands at Rs 27.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

Tumbbad Set To Enjoy An Open-Week; A Successful Venture

Enjoying a cult status, Tumbbad will keep rolling good numbers for a couple more weeks, at least until the Dussehra releases. The movie is also expected to show a significant spike on October 2nd due to the National holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Even though the Hollywood film Joker 2 is set to release in India tomorrow, Tumbbad is expected to hold its ground at the box office. The film's total earnings, combining its initial run and re-releases, have hit Rs 39.50 crore net. It aims to achieve an additional collection of Rs 32 crore to Rs 35 crore in its second run, bringing its overall total to approximately Rs 45 crore or more.

For the unversed, Tumbbad was a flop at the box office during its initial release, when it could collect only Rs 12.30 crore net in India. Now, it won't be tagged as a failure anymore, thanks to its historic feat in the re-run.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3 crore 4 Rs 1.65 crore 5 Rs 1.60 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 2.60 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.65 crore 11 Rs 1 crore 12 Rs 1 crore 13 Rs 1 crore 14 Rs 1 crore 15 Rs 0.65 crore 16 Rs 0.95 crore 17 Rs 1.10 crore 18 Rs 0.40 crore Total Rs 27.20 crore in 18 days in India

Watch Tumbbad Trailer:

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences. (Credit: IMDb)

Tumbbad In Theatres

Tumbbad plays at a theatre near you, again. While the film is available on digital, the best way to enjoy it is on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Also, how excited are you for Tumbbad 2?

