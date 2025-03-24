Box Office: Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy keeps climbing; Here's how much the Renée Zellweger movie has made after 6 weekends

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy keeps climbing at the global box office despite being denied access to U.S. theaters. The Renée Zellweger starrer grossed a strong USD 3.3 million in its sixth weekend overseas, experiencing incredible legs with just a 38.8 percent drop from last weekend, for a USD 126.5 million international haul.

The film was released directly on Peacock in its domestic market over Valentine's Day, a move now proving silly on Universal’s part.

Directed by Michael Morris from a screenplay by Helen Fielding, Dan Mazer, and Abi Morgan, Mad About the Boy is the sequel to Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) and the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film series, based on Fielding’s eponymous book set. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, and Emma Thompson reprise their roles as Daniel Cleaver, Mark Darcy, and Doctor Rawlings in this installment, as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad join the ensemble.

The story follows our beloved titular character, now a widowed mother, navigating the challenges of parenthood, work, and modern dating. As she re-enters the courting pool with help from her friends and former flame, Cleaver, she finds herself pursued by a younger man while also forming affection for her son’s science teacher.

So far, the UK has been the biggest market for the film, followed by Australia and France. Poland, the Netherlands, and Spain have also proven to be key territories.

Mad About the Boy was marketed as the last film in the series, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Though there are no more Fielding books left to adapt for the screen, if we get lucky with another Bridget Jones big-screen outing, it will have to be an original screenplay.

Meanwhile, here are some other book-to-screen adaptations in the works.

Rights for Ana Huang’s BookTok and Bookstagram-popular Twisted series were acquired by Netflix recently, though we haven’t heard any development whispers yet. Colleen Hoover’s several titles, including Verity, Reminders of Him, and Regretting You, are in the making. Emily Henry’s People We Meet on Vacation is being shot. Rebecca Yarros’s Fourth Wing is also in production.

Which of these novels have you read and are waiting to see on the big or small screen? Do let us know!