Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines trailer drops tonight; A look back at the franchise’s theatrical journey

A new trailer for Final Destination 6, officially titled Final Destination: Bloodlines, is scheduled to drop tonight. While we wait to witness what the film has in store for its devoted fanbase, we thought of revisiting the box office performance of the first five films in the series. Have a look.

The franchise kicked off in 2000 with Final Destination, introducing the now-popular horror concept: cheating death comes at a cost. The first film was a major success, earning USD 112.9 million worldwide and setting the stage for multiple sequels.

Three years later, Final Destination 2 arrived, further exploring the aforementioned theme. While it did not surpass the original’s earnings, it still garnered USD 90.0 million, keeping the producers’ faith in the franchise intact.

In 2006, Final Destination 3 was met with enthusiastic fan reception, raking in USD 118 million worldwide. The film is often remembered for its rollercoaster disaster sequence—God knows it ruined the classic theme park activity for millions.

2009 saw the release of The Final Destination, which was marketed as the last installment in the series. The film capitalized on the farewell notion, pushing its earnings to a franchise high of USD 186.17 million globally. The collection prompted the makers to endorse one more entry.

Final Destination 5 arrived in 2011, continuing the trend of elaborate and shocking death sequences. The audience sentiment of it being the last installment worked yet again, helping the film secure USD 157.88 million worldwide.

Now, over a decade later, Final Destination: Bloodlines is set to revive the franchise on May 16. With the hype surrounding the movie, the audience’s appetite for the series becomes evident.

Starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and the late Tony Todd, the film follows a college student experiencing a recurring nightmare that foreshadows her family’s demise. The girl’s dream, however, also lets her know who can prevent the misfortune.

Principal photography for the film was scheduled to take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, between July and October 2023, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes led to production delays. Filming instead took place at the same location between March and May 2024 under the direction of Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

The film was shot for IMAX, and reports suggest it will release in both premium and standard formats.

Are you excited for Final Destination 6? Do let us know!