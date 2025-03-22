US Box Office: Snow White opens to USD 3.5M in previews, tracking for USD 45M weekend, below expectations

Snow White grossed USD 3.5 million in previews in North America and is aiming for a USD 15.5 million haul on Friday. Notably, Friday is still in progress in the States despite it being Saturday, March 22, in India, so we’ll be getting figures for Disney’s debut day earnings later in the day. Until then, we have previews and projections to work with, and our best calculation suggests that the ambitious Mouse House remake of the 1937 version is not looking to end up on the higher end of its forecasted debut weekend haul (USD 50 million plus).

With its preview earnings being similar to Dumbo, the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer is looking to end its first three days in theaters with around USD 45 million, mirroring the Tim Burton-led endeavor. The problem, though, is that while the Disney title boasts a USD 250 million production budget, Dumbo was made on a USD 170 million price tag.

Mind you, USD 45 million is only a forecast, yet again, and if Snow White manages to invite family audiences to theaters in large numbers on Saturday and Sunday, it could very well flip and see an encouraging total.

With the mediocre The Alto Knights and Ash playing in cinemas as competition, Snow White has a good shot. The former film, starring Robert De Niro, per reports, will be lucky to slot into fifth place at the end of the weekend with at least a USD 1 million to USD 3 million gross—not ideal for a USD 50 million project.

For those not in the loop, Snow White was marred by multiple controversies leading up to its release, which might have impacted its influence.

First, the Mouse House angered fans by casting a Latina to play its fairest princess, who made things worse by making fun of the aforementioned 1937 original, calling its narrative outdated. There was also negative chatter about the creatives considering reimagining the iconic dwarfs, followed by unfavorable conversations about Gadot’s Zionist views.

Nevertheless, the film premiered to rave reviews from critics on March 15. Before that, it was also showcased at Spain’s Alcázar of Segovia, the castle that served as an inspiration in the original fairytale entry.

Filming for Snow White took place between March and July 2022, with additional tapings and pickups in June 2024 following a production halt in 2023 due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Marc Webb helmed the project with a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson.

Snow White is now playing in theaters near you.