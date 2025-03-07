Box Office: 5 Hollywood method actors who have delivered global blockbusters in their career; From Robert De Niro to Al Pacino

It's commonly believed that method acting and commercial success are inversely proportional. However, there have been instances where both were achieved simultaneously, thanks to the actors below. These method actors not only delivered immersive performances in critically acclaimed films but also attracted large audiences, turning their gigs into financial triumphs rather than niche favorites. Read on to find out which actors and films we are referring to.

5 method actors who mastered both Critical Acclaim and Box Office success

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro defines method acting, delivering critically acclaimed performances in Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. However, he has also been part of massive box office hits like Joker (2019), which grossed USD 1.7 billion worldwide, and Meet the Fockers (2004), with a USD 522 million global collection.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino’s career has been characterized by intense, deeply researched performances, which have brought him box office glory. All three films of his globally famous Godfather trilogy present monumental numbers when adjusted for inflation. 1972’s The Godfather made USD 250 million, which, adjusted for inflation, hikes to over USD 1 billion worldwide. 1974’s The Godfather Part II boasts a similar figure, with its USD 57.5 million becoming USD 500 million when adjusted for inflation. The Godfather Part III performed slightly better than the second installment in the franchise, grossing USD 66.5 million in 1990. We’ll leave the math for this one to you.

Christian Bale

One of the most transformative method actors, Christian Bale’s commitment to his roles made him the lead of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The actor became a global box office draw after 2005’s Batman Begins, which paved the way for 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. The former film amassed USD 356 million worldwide, while the 2008 and 2012 installments collectively made over USD 2 billion.

Daniel Day-Lewis

Despite being obsessively selective with scripts, three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis delivered some major box office successes. His 2012 outing Lincoln made USD 275 million worldwide. Gangs of New York, which came out in 2002, grossed USD 193.8 million, and his profound performance in 1982’s Gandhi contributed to the film’s stellar USD 183 million haul.

Joaquin Phoenix

Every movie buff is well acquainted with Phoenix’s extreme physical transformation for 2019’s Joker, which is a testament to his commitment to his craft. His performance in the film not only earned him an Oscar for Best Actor the following year but also cemented his standing as a star with box office draw capabilities, as the film ended up earning USD 1.7 billion worldwide. His other commercially successful performances came in Gladiator (2000), which grossed USD 465 million worldwide, and Signs (2002), which raked in USD 408 million.

Which of these actors and their films are our readers a fan of? We’d certainly like to know!