Vanvaas Day 1 India Box Office Collections: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma's film takes dull start; collects Rs 75 lakh on opening day

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, couldn't lure the audience much on its opening day. The family emotional drama didn't find much of an audience at the box office, resulting in a dull start.

Vanvaas takes an underwhelming start; receives a mixed bag of reactions

Vanvaas hits the big screen today in a clash with Mufasa: The Lion King, where Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is still thriving at the box office with most of the screens. As per estimates, the Nana Patekar movie could only manage to take a start of Rs 75 lakh, which is an underwhelming figure to say so.

The Anil Sharma movie opened to mixed word-of-mouth, which is a significant roadblock for its business. Since the genre is not appealing to the masses in 2024, the film should have opened to a superlative audience reception in order to put up a healthy total in the long run.

However, it will be interesting to see if the family drama can find an audience in the coming days. However, it will not be an easy task as the competition is about to intensify with the arrival of Varun Dhawan's Baby John on Christmas Day.

Day-Wise box office collections of Vanvaas:

Day Net Box Office Collection 1 Rs 75 lakh Total Rs 75 lakh

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief.

Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak, but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly people in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft.

The narrative follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla, confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice.

Vanvaas in Cinemas

