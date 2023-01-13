Varisu and Thunivu Day 2 box office collections; Good hold for both, Vijay takes the lead in Tamil Nadu

To the uninitiated, the second-day drop may look like a killer but given the ongoing pre-Pongal period and day two being a working day, this is a very good hold. The first-day numbers of the big star films are inflated by the early morning shows which have very high ticket prices and make up a huge share of first-day collections. Since there are no such shows on the second day, that generally makes the second-day drops look huge for these films.

After a big opening day on Wednesday , both Tamil Pongal releases had a big drop of nearly 60 per cent on Thursday in Tamil Nadu. The combined business of both films was Rs. 17.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which would be the biggest non-holiday second day if it was for a single film. There will be another drop today before the weekend and holiday period begins and then there will be a big surge in collections throughout weekdays.

Vijay starrer Varisu took the lead on the second day in Tamil Nadu, ever so slightly, with Rs. 9 crores approx. It was already leading nationwide on the first day and cemented the lead further yesterday with Rs. 12 crores. The two days total of the film is Rs. 42.50 crores approx in India, with Rs. 29 crores coming from Tamil Nadu. The film was held back by capacity constraints on the first day but the situation was a bit better yesterday and it caught up with Thunivu.

Today it will be further extending its lead over Thunivu and tomorrow it is gaining some of the bigger capacity screens at various centres and is placed very well for utilising them during the holiday period. The Telugu version of the film releases tomorrow, which will be propelling the all-India numbers significantly.

The territorial breakdown for the two days box office collections of Varisu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 29.25 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 6 crores

Kerala - Rs. 5.70 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 1.55 crores

Total - Rs. 42.50 crores

Ajith starrer Thunivu collected Rs. 8.50 crores in Tamil Nadu and Rs. 10.75 crores nationwide. The two days total of the film stands at Rs. 39.50 crores approx, with Rs. 29.50 crores of that coming from Tamil Nadu. The film also held well in Karnataka, crossing Rs. 5 crores in two days. Just like Varisu, the hold is pretty good given the holiday period ahead which should benefit the film.

The territorial breakdown for the two days box office collections of Thunivu in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 29.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 2.40 crores

Kerala - Rs. 1.90 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 0.70 crores

Total - Rs. 39.50 crores