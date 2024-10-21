Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India Box Office Collections 2nd Weekend: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's comedy-drama earns Rs 2.50 crore on Day 10; Surpasses Rs 30 crore mark

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead maintained a steady run at the lower levels. The Raaj Shandilyaa directed movie has grossed Rs 31.50 crore in India.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Fetches Rs 6.15 crore in 2nd Weekend; Crosses Rs 30 crore Mark

The comedy-drama ended its first week at Rs 25.35 crore net in India. Further, it added Rs 6.15 crore to the tally and surpassed the Rs 30 crore mark. The movie entered 2nd week by minting Rs 1.40 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.50 crore net, respectively on Day 9 and Day 10.

The total cume of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stands at Rs 31.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Is Eyeing Rs 40 Crore Finish Domestically

The Rajkummar-Triptii movie met with mixed word-of-mouth which impacted its business massively. The comedy caper has 10-11 more days to draw some audience until the Diwali releases- Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is looking to end its theatrical run somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore in India. Comparatively, Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi collected Rs 47 crore and Rs 35 crore net, respectively in India.

The comedy movie remained first choice among the Dussehra releases. It was released alongside Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which was a relatively bigger movie in terms of face value and production cost. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video fared on the expected lines considering Rajkummar Rao's other releases except Stree 2 which was driven by strong brand value and glowing fan-following of the horror-comedy universe.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 25.35 crore 8 Rs 1.40 crore 9 Rs 2.25 crore 10 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 31.50 crore net in 10 days in India

Watch the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

