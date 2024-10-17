Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Week 1 India Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film collects a low Rs 25 crore in 7 days

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and others had a low first week at the box office of around Rs 25-25.50 crore. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video could not take much benefit of the Dussehra period as it didn't get the desired opening to build upon. The word of mouth was not strong and thus the comedy kept seeing big drops, day after day.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Ends Week 1 With A Net Of Just Over Rs 25 Crore

Despite no significant competition till Diwali, the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri film won't be able to utilise the free run to its full potential. The big drops that the movie has observed over the weekdays, rule out the chances of it hitting Rs 40 crore net in the full run; Not that Rs 40 crore would mean much in the first place. The only consolation for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is that it will still be the most preferred Hindi movie for the Dussehra holiday in India.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video And Jigra Eye Nearly The Same Global Finish

Internationally, it is the second most preferred Hindi movie of Dussehra 2024 and due to that, both the Hindi releases, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra will have almost the same worldwide finish. The former is the more commercial film while the later is the one that's higher budgeted. The result for the Dussehra releases hasn't been good and now, all eyes are on the Diwali releases to deliver.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore 2 Rs 6.75 crore 3 Rs 5.75 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 1.85 crore 6 Rs 1.65 crore 7 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 25.25 crore net in 7 days in India

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

