Triptii Dimri admits being under extreme ‘performance pressure’ while shooting Animal scene with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘I kept flubbing my lines over and over again’

Triptii Dimri, who made her Bollywood debut with Poster Boys in 2017, gained recognition after featuring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film, Animal. She was paired with Ranbir Kapoor in a supporting role in Vanga's directorial. Triptii recently admitted being under extreme ‘performance pressure’ while shooting an Animal scene with Ranbir. The actress shared that she kept flubbing her lines in the sequence.

In a new podcast interview with The Ranveer Show, Triptii Dimri recalled that she found performing the confession scene quite difficult during the making of Animal. Triptii expressed that she has admired Ranbir Kapoor in her life.

"I was under extreme performance pressure that day. I kept flubbing my lines over and over again. An actor I’ve admired all my life is standing in front of me. I’m supposed to perform the scene with him," Triptii said.

The Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress recalled that she was unable to cry while shooting the scene in Animal. Triptii remembered that something was off back then and she needed support. The Animal star shared that Ranbir offered his support during the filming of the sequence.

Talking about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri suggested that he is quite "calm" and "secure" as a person. Triptii added that the actor is a good human being and how he offered help to her made a big difference.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay Singh and Triptii was cast as Zoya. Rashmika Mandanna essayed his on-screen wife, Geetanjali. The 2023 film also featured Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and others. Bobby Deol played an antagonist in the movie.

Animal, the 2023 film received mixed responses from the audience during its release. Some of them pointed out how it promotes toxic masculinity and misogyny.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri was recently seen in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy film also starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. It was released in theaters on October 11, 2024. Triptii has also worked in movies like Laila Majnu, Qala, and Bulbbul.

