Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Director Raaj Shaandilyaa issues apology for 'unauthorized’ use of character and dialogue from Stree; 'In the process of removing all…’

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video released in theaters on October 11, 2024. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, the comedy film clashed with Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra at the box office. A day after its release, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa has issued an apology for the 'unauthorized’ use of character and dialogue from Stree. Raaj noted that his team is in the process of removing all infringing content from his film.

Raaj Shaandilyaa took to X to share a lengthy note while apologizing for keeping references to Stree in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The filmmaker extended his "sincere" apology for the "unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Stree. For the uninitiated, Rajkummar and Shraddha Kapoor's film series, Stree is backed by Maddock Films.

Shaandilyaa stated that he deeply regrets any harm caused to Maddock Films as a result of infringement.

"We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree” at the earliest," read an excerpt from his tweet.

Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video helmer continued that he will complete the process by October 15, 2024 (Tuesday). The filmmaker also ensured that "no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future".

The Dream Girl director also highlighted that Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video isn't associated with Maddock Films, its Stree franchise, or any characters from the series.

Here's the full tweet:

This is to note that Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video featured a blink-and-miss appearance of a woman running in a red saree in a graveyard. The scene features the leads, Rajkummar and Triptii looking at the back while being scared at the site. The sequence was kept at the end of its trailer.

Moreover, Rajkummar Rao's character in Vicky Aur Vidya...is named 'Vicky'. Rajkummar had the same name in Stree.

Stree 2, the sequel to Stree (2018) was released on August 15, 2024. The horror-comedy was helmed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth installment of Maddock Supernatural Universe.