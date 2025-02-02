Vidaamuyarchi Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's film records Rs 3 crore pre-sales in Tamil Nadu with 4 days to go

Vidaamuyarchi, marking the return of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar to the big screens, is near its release day. The action thriller, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, opened for advance booking recently and the reports are excellent.

Vidaamuyarchi records a solid pre-sales of Rs 3 crore in Tamil Nadu, Eyeing a banger start

As of 9:30 AM (February 2nd), Vidaamuyarchi has recorded an excellent pre-sale of Rs 3 crore for the opening day in its home state. So far the movie has sold 1.50 lakh tickets in 90 tracked cinemas and 670 shows across the state.

Besides its domestic sales, the movie has also registered a good start in overseas pre-release bookings. Reports suggest the movie has already sold 5,000 tickets in Malaysia and clocked an encouraging pre-sale of USD 25K for the opening day alone.

With four days already in hand, the advance reports indicate a banger start for the Ajith Kumar movie. If the movie manages a similar pace in the next 4 days, Vidaamuyarchi will surely post a massive Day 1 number at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi marks the return of Ajith Kumar after Thunivu

Backed by Lyca Productions, the action-thriller marks the comeback of Ajith Kumar to the silver screens after his 2023 release Thunivu. For the unversed, the actor didn't have any releases in 2024. Interestingly, fans will rejoice in his magic on the screens twice this year, as the superstar is all set with another outing too, Good Bad Ugly.

Coming back to Vidaamuyarchi, it was earlier slated to hit the screens on January 10, during the Pongal festival; however, the movie got delayed due to some unforeseen circumstances. Finally, the Ajith Kumar starrer is gearing up for the release on February 6, 2025. The much-awaited action thriller is among the biggest box office bets from Kollywood this year and is expected to blow the ticket window with its pre-sales itself. The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading female role.

Are you excited for Vidaamuyarchi? Tell us in the comment section and keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more advance booking updates.