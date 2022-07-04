Vikram box office collections; Kamal Haasan film surpass Rs. 300 crores in India
Vikram is in the last days of its run but has still another Rs. 7-8 crores left in the tank and will close around Rs. 310 crores. The film will be having its digital release on Hotstar this Friday
Tamil Blockbuster Vikram had its first decline in the fifth week but not before it crossed Rs. 300 crores in India. The film grossed Rs. 5.25 crores approx in its fifth weekend, which was 62 per cent down from its fourth weekend, the highest the film has dropped since its release. Generally, a 60 per cent drop for a South Indian film in the second week would be termed as an excellent hold, here the film is dropping that much in its fifth week. The film is in the last days of its run but has still another Rs. 7-8 crores left in the tank and will close around Rs. 310 crores. Vikram will be having its digital release on Hotstar this Friday.
The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:
Week One - Rs. 164.75 crores
Week Two - Rs. 72.50 crores
Week Three - Rs. 38.50 crores
Week Four - Rs. 21.50 crores
5th Friday - Rs. 1 crores
5th Saturday - Rs. 2 crores
5th Sunday - Rs. 2.25 crores
Total - Rs. 302.50 crores
Vikram is already the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu and has now reached Rs. 179 crores approx in the state, a good 22 per cent over the previous high. The film crossed Rs. 40 crores in Telugu states and Kerala while another Rs. 25 crores in Karnataka.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 178.75 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 41 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 25.25 crores
Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 17 crores
Total - Rs. 302.50 crores
