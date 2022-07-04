Vikram box office collections; Kamal Haasan film surpass Rs. 300 crores in India

Tamil Blockbuster Vikram had its first decline in the fifth week but not before it crossed Rs. 300 crores in India. The film grossed Rs. 5.25 crores approx in its fifth weekend, which was 62 per cent down from its fourth weekend, the highest the film has dropped since its release. Generally, a 60 per cent drop for a South Indian film in the second week would be termed as an excellent hold, here the film is dropping that much in its fifth week. The film is in the last days of its run but has still another Rs. 7-8 crores left in the tank and will close around Rs. 310 crores. Vikram will be having its digital release on Hotstar this Friday.

The box office collections of Vikram at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 164.75 crores

Week Two - Rs. 72.50 crores

Week Three - Rs. 38.50 crores

Week Four - Rs. 21.50 crores

5th Friday - Rs. 1 crores

5th Saturday - Rs. 2 crores

5th Sunday - Rs. 2.25 crores

Total - Rs. 302.50 crores

Vikram is already the highest-grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu and has now reached Rs. 179 crores approx in the state, a good 22 per cent over the previous high. The film crossed Rs. 40 crores in Telugu states and Kerala while another Rs. 25 crores in Karnataka.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Vikram in India is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 178.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 41 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 25.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 17 crores