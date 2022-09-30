Vikram Vedha Advance Booking Report: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan film collects Rs 5 crore
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in Adipurush, after the release of Vikram Vedha.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's thriller drama Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, finally releases in theatres today, that is on the 30th of September, 2022. The excitement for the film is palpable, as it marks the return of Hrithik Roshan after his last blockbuster release, War. The promos have been well received and the glowing critic reviews before the film release, should work in favour of the film.
The advance bookings for Vikram Vedha are around Rs. 3 crore nett for the first day and about Rs. 5 crore for the weekend. The numbers are the third highest this year for an original Bollywood film, after Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The three national multiplexes have contributed around 60 thousand tickets for the first day. Athough Vikram Vedha has secured the third highest advance for a Hindi feature film this year, the numbers are not too appealing since a number of other Hrithik Roshan films have secured better advances. Vikram Vedha will be relying heavily on spot bookings and that will eventually decide whether the film can end up as the second highest opener of the year or third highest opener of the year.
Here is the list of the number of tickets sold in national multiplexes for the first day, for the films released in 2022:
KGF Chapter 2: 5.15 L
Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva : 3.02L
Chup: 1.09 L (Subsidised ticket rates)
RRR: 1.05 L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03 L
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 60K
JugJugg Jeeyo: 57K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Shamshera: 46K
Prithviraj: 41K
Vikram Vedha co-stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf too. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan has already started working on his physique for the aerial action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will see an October 2023 release. Saif Ali Khan, after Vikram Vedha, will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The film is scheduled to release on 12th January, 2023, on the occasion of Sankranti 2023.
