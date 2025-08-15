War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan and NTR film hits Rs 79 crore globally; Aims for surge in Holiday period

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, has started its global run on a strictly decent note. The movie has packed Rs 79 crore gross while a film featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR should have atleast opened to Rs 100 crore.

War 2 Packs Rs 79 Crore Gross At The Worldwide Box Office On Opening Day

The Hindi language collections of War 2 in India are Rs 28 crore net (Rs 34 crore gross), while the Telugu collections are Rs 24 crore gross. The collections from Tamil are almost negligible. The collections from overseas are USD 2.4 million (Rs 20.75 crore), with USD 1 million coming from premieres and USD 1.4 million coming on the first day. The India net Hindi collections can be seen as decent. The movie should have atleast targetted Rs 40 crore if not more. The India collections from Telugu are good on face value but when you realise that a distributor from the south shelled a fortune for the film's rights, you will understand that these are very poor numbers. The overseas collections are underwhelming. The overseas numbers are lower than what Devara collected in North American premieres alone.

War 2 Heads For A Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Weekend

War 2 will be trending well over the weekend. It should be sitting comfortably at over Rs 300 crore worldwide by the end of Sunday. It's hold in the subsequent days will determine what it can do in its lifetime. A Rs 500 crore worldwide should be a face-saving result, but that won't be easy if the movie fails to sustain on Monday.

In all, War 2's start leaves us wanting for more. When the film went on floors, numbers as absurd as Rs 175 crore gross worldwide on day 1 surfaced the internet. The promos of the movie failed to create an impact and the estimates came down. However, even in the worst case, a Rs 100 crore gross was expected and that has unfortunately not happened.

Coolie Leads War 2 By A Double Margin On The Opening Day

Coolie has collected almost double of War 2 on the opening day. Both the movies have a similar critical reception. But War 2, being a Bollywood film, shall have a leggier run than its Tamil counterpart. War 2 may start leading in dailies but Coolie is expected to end with a higher global gross, thanks to its lead overseas.

War 2 In Theatres

