Box Office: Coolie takes a decent start in Hindi; Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj film hits Rs 5 crore on day one

The Rajinikanth-led Coolie has taken a decent start in Hindi with estimates indicating first-day business in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5.50 crore. The film faced competition from the Hrithik Roshan and NTR led War 2, but has managed to get some traction in the mass belts to put up a reasonable number. The reports are mixed, which means that a long theatrical run is unlikely, but the makers will be hoping to rake in close to Rs 25 crore over the four-day extended opening weekend.

Coolie is looking to rake in Rs 2.50 crore in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – which are contributing about 45 percent to 50 percent to the total business. The film has released on about 1400 screens, on 3800 shows in India, having enough capacity to grow on the second day. Coolie has taken the second biggest start for a Tamil film dubbed in Hindi, the top spot is occupied by another Rajinikanth film, 2.0, aided by the presence of Akshay Kumar.

The Tamil version also did good business in North India with collections expected to be in the range of Rs 1.75 crore. Talking of Coolie, the film is doing record business outside of North India – be it the domestic belt in Tamil Nadu, or the business internationally and of course, Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

An article on the all India opening of Coolie shall follow soon. In Hindi, it’s a decent start, giving the film a sample size, and it’s now on the word of mouth to push the business in the days to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

