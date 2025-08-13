War 2 (Hindi) Box Office Preview: Hrithik Roshan, and NTR starrer run time, screen count, advance booking, & opening day

Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani are teaming up for the first time on the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2, which is the sixth chapter of the ambitiously crafted YRF Spy Universe. The film marks the return of Hrithik as Agent Kabir after War (2019), and features NTR as Agent Vikram. War 2 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with an approved run time of 2 hours and 53 minutes.

War 2 is seeing an All India release in Hindi by the in-house distributor team of YRF, and the studio has gone all out to secure a very strong release of the film on about 5000 screens. It marks one of the widest releases in Hindi for not just Hrithik Roshan and NTR, but also Yash Raj Films. The advance bookings for War 2 opened from Sunday morning, and the response to ticket sales has been so-so, and had the scope to be much better.

As on Wednesday at 1 PM, War 2 has sold 96,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox, and Cinepolis – and is headed for a final pre-sale in the range of 1,60,000 tickets to 1,80,000 tickets, depending on how well the momentum picks up towards the evening and night. It would end up scoring the third biggest advance of the year in national chains after Chhaava and Saiyaara, with a minor shot at being the second best after the former too. The final pre-sales will be better than films like Sikandar, Raid 2, and Housefull 5, but that’s not exactly a benchmark at the moment.

Given the scale of the film and franchise value, the advances should have been better, but it’s probably the case of assets and music. The first day of War 2 in Hindi is expected to be in the range of Rs 35 crore (+/- 10 percent), and a lot will depend on the reports, as the results of positive talk will be visible from the walk-ups early evening shows itself. The target for War 2 should be to hit the Rs 50 crore mark on Friday and Sunday, as that would paint a good picture for the 4-day opening weekend in Hindi.

The biggest plus for War 2 at the moment rests in the extremely positive reports, but audience is always the king, and this positivity now needs to come from them. War 2 is a non-holiday release, and good word of mouth could lead it strongly into the holiday weekend from Friday to Sunday, leading to a big surge in the business.

