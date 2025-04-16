EXCLUSIVE: Michael B. Jordan Wants Sinners to 'Spark Conversation'; Reveals Why It's Fun to 'Be a Little Scared'

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that Sinners, the new psychological thriller from Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler, will release in cinemas and IMAX in India on April 18, 2025. The film stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, alongside an impressive cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

Coogler, who also wrote the screenplay, is reuniting with Jordan and composer Ludwig Göransson, continuing a collaboration that began with Fruitvale Station. Sinners is produced by Proximity Media and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Sinners follows twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they try to escape their past and rebuild their lives in their hometown. However, a more dangerous evil is waiting for them upon their return.

Michael B. Jordan says the movie offers both entertainment and thought-provoking themes. “Sinners is so many things. It has so many layers to it. I want people to take away everything that we intended to shoot and make and create. It’s a fun experience. I want them to have fun, but I also want them to think as well,” he told Pinkvilla exclusively.

Jordan also spoke about the integral role of music in the film, mentioning that scenes were filmed with the actual soundtrack playing on set. He said that he wants the audience to truly enjoy the music. He also stated that Ludwig Göransson, who had been Ryan Coogler's collaborator since film school, served as the composer, continuing their partnership since Fruitvale Station.

He said in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, “I haven’t been on any other sets than these where we filmed to the actual music that was going to be in the movie. ‘This is the song that’s gonna go over this. Okay, when I’m doing X, Y and Z, this is what people will hear…’ It’s really in the moment. I think that helped out tremendously. I want people to feel the musical element in their bones.”

The film also features a mix of fresh talent and experienced performers. Jordan hopes that the audience discovers new actors while seeing familiar ones in a new light. He mentioned that the cast did an amazing job and hoped viewers would fall in love with both the well-known actors in different roles and the new faces they hadn’t seen before.

He further shared what he wants the audience to experience after watching Sinners. “On the ride home, or in the shower, or at home with their family, I want them to still be thinking about the movie and the characters and spark conversations. That’s what I love about movies; they just make people think differently and get to know things, spaces and places that they might not have been in contact with before. But also, to have fun being a little scared.”

