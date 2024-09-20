Yudhra Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan’s actioner

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal's Yudhra were released on September 20, 2024. The movie directed by Ravi Udayavar and written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan. As the gripping movie is released, cinema lovers will be looking forward to watching it. But before you see the cast in action, consider reading some reviews of netizens.

10 Tweets to read before watching Yudhra:

One fan wrote, "Yudhra (2024) Kaafi sad ki jo ye movie potential rakhti thi usko inhone badly ruin kr diya. Movie story khud ke sath justice hi nhi kr payi, throughout the movie inconsistent rhi. Action scenes iske bahot fast or choppy the jiske wajah se ye kuch zyada impact nhi kr payi."

One commented, "Just watched Yudhra on opening day. The movie felt too long, poorly edited, and the songs were forgettable. Siddhant and Raghav Juyal were underutilized, despite their potential. No standout scenes or memorable moments. #Yudhra #YudhraReview Verdict: Skip it."

Someone wrote, "Watched #Yudhra A good one. #SiddhantChaturvedi top notch performance and @MalavikaM_ you got a separate fan base for your expressions I loved the character and u have killed it. The action sequences are too good which also resembles logic. I loved it."

Someone wrote, "#Yudhra : 3/5 Decent entertainer , raghav and siddhant both shined in their roles. Malavika was good aswell. Felt a bit stretchy at some points but overall its okay. One time watch."

In Yudhra, Siddhant Chaturvedi plays an orphaned boy who struggles with intense anger issues and frequently lands himself in trouble. His uncle, Rehman (played by Ram Kapoor), who serves in the special forces, suggests to Kartik Rathore (Gajraj Rao)—Yudhra's adoptive father and former police colleague of his biological father, now turned politicianthat Yudhra should join the army to channel his strengths more productively.

Yudhra eventually learns discipline but is expelled from the army after nearly killing a fellow soldier. Rehman then proposes that Yudhra work as an undercover agent for the police. His mission is to dismantle a drug cartel linked to influential figures, the same individuals responsible for his parents' deaths.

Raj Arjun portrays Feroz, the drug lord, while Raghav Juyal plays Shafiq, Feroz's son. Malavika Mohanan plays Rehman's daughter, who becomes entangled in the chaos and serves as Yudhra's love interest.

