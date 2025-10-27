Breaking: National Award winner Parvathy Thiruvothu joins Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan for upcoming Malayalam drama

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu will headline Don Palathara’s upcoming directorial venture, alongside acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan. The collaboration brings together three of Malayalam cinema’s most respected creative voices.

This marks Parvathy Thiruvothu’s first time working with both Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan. Known for his subtle storytelling and focus on human emotions, Don Palathara’s films are a natural fit for Parvathy’s nuanced acting style. Dileesh Pothan, celebrated both as an actor and director, is recognized for his restrained yet powerful screen presence.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is expected to be an emotionally engaging drama, with extensive shooting planned across Kerala.

Parvathy commented, "Don Palathara’s films explore life and relationships in a quiet, observant way. To work in that space is liberating—it asks you to unlearn performance and simply be. Collaborating with him has been on my wish list for some time. Sharing the screen with Dileesh, whose creative sensibility I deeply admire, is equally exciting. It feels like a chance to learn and grow as an actor."

This announcement follows Parvathy’s recent ventures, including leading Hrithik Roshan’s debut production Storm and reuniting with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar after 13 years since Maryan.

With Don Palathara’s direction, Dileesh Pothan’s artistry, and Parvathy’s emotional depth coming together, this project is poised to be a notable addition to contemporary Malayalam cinema.

