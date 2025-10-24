Watch: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo unveils teaser of his dark and emotional solo album ELSE

ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for a new solo release. On October 24 at 3:30 p.m. KST, he dropped a “coming soon” teaser video on social media, officially announcing his second solo mini album titled ELSE. The album is set to release on November 21 at 1 p.m. KST, marking his first solo comeback in about one year and nine months since ENTITY was released in February 2024.

Cha Eun Woo’s agency, Fantagio, confirmed the news and released a teaser video showing the singer in a darker, more intense concept. The clip features Eun Woo with scars on his face and a confused expression, hinting at a mysterious and emotional theme for ELSE.

According to Fantagio, the songs for the album were recorded before Cha Eun Woo began his mandatory military service in July this year. The label added that more details about the album, including the tracklist and concept photos, will be revealed in the coming days.

Eun Woo, who is currently serving in the Army’s military band, enlisted on June 28, 2025, after completing basic training. He is scheduled to be discharged on January 27, 2027.

Before his enlistment, Cha Eun Woo held a fan meeting titled THE ROYAL at Kyung Hee University Peace Hall in Seoul on July 12. During the event, he performed an unreleased track and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to fans.

He said, “I wanted to make you smile and leave you with fun, happy memories. Thanks to all of you, I’ll go and come back healthy and happy. Let’s definitely meet again.” Fans believe that ELSE might include the unreleased song he performed at the fan meeting.

Fantagio had earlier confirmed in July that Cha Eun Woo was working on his second solo album and had already completed filming the music video.

Cha Eun Woo debuted as an actor in 2014 with the film My Brilliant Life and gained fame as a member of ASTRO in 2016. Apart from his music career, he is known for his roles in popular dramas like Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung, True Beauty, Island, and A Good Day to Be a Dog.

He will next be seen in the Netflix series The Wonder Fools, alongside Park Eun-bin, and in the upcoming film First Ride. His virtual reality concert, Cha Eun Woo VR Concert: MEMORIES, also premiered recently.

