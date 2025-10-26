This Week in Entertainment: From Satish Shah’s demise to Vivek Oberoi joining Prabhas in Spirit

This week in entertainment and sports saw major headlines that caught everyone’s attention. From the sad demise of Bollywood legend Satish Shah to Hardik Pandya’s Maldives vacation, fans had plenty to talk about. In addition, Smriti Irani’s show teased Bill Gates’ cameo, Kim Kardashian revealed a health scare, and Vivek Oberoi joined Prabhas’ new film Spirit.

Bollywood legend Satish Shah passes away at 74

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Satish Shah passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure at Hinduja Hospital. The 74-year-old actor’s death has shocked the Indian film fraternity. Fans and colleagues have expressed grief, remembering his iconic roles in television and films.

Satish Shah is widely celebrated for playing Indravadhan Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. His memorable work also includes comedy roles in hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Chalte Chalte. His performances have left a lasting impact on generations of viewers.

Bill Gates to make special appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2

Smriti Irani’s comeback show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, is creating buzz after teasing a historic guest. A new promo hints at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates appearing on the show in a special cameo.

In the clip, Smriti Irani’s character Tulsi speaks to someone on a video call, saying, “Jai Shree Krishna, bahut accha laga yeh jaanke ke aap seedha America se mere parivaar se judd rahe hai. Aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hai.” The show’s promo caption asks viewers, “Kaun hai yeh mehmaan… jisse milne ka sabko intezaar hai?” Fans can watch the episode on StarPlus and JioHotstar at 10:30 PM on Thursday and Friday.

Hardik Pandya spotted with Mahieka Sharma in Maldives

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya sparked relationship speculation after being seen with Mahieka Sharma at Mumbai airport. The couple shared cosy pictures from their Maldives vacation on Instagram. In one photo, Pandya’s hand rests on Mahieka’s shoulder while they stand close together.

Mahieka wore a white shirt over a bikini, while Pandya opted for swim shorts and a shirt. Another image shows them in party attire, with Pandya in a shirt and pants and Mahieka in a black leather short dress, completed with long boots and an animal-printed bag. This comes after Pandya’s alleged breakup with Jasmin Walia.

Kim Kardashian reveals health scare in new Hulu season

Reality star Kim Kardashian opened up about a health scare in a teaser for the new season of The Kardashians on Hulu. Kim enters an MRI scanner and later tells her family, “There was a little aneurysm.” Her sister Kourtney Kardashian reacts, “Whoa!” The doctor reportedly linked the aneurysm to stress.

Kim, who is also studying law and preparing for part of the bar exam, said, “I’m happy it’s over. My ex will be in my life no matter what. We have four kids together,” reflecting on her divorce from Kanye West. She also expressed frustration, stating, “Last night I was like, ‘Why the f---- is this happening?’”

Vivek Oberoi joins Prabhas in action drama Spirit

Actor Vivek Oberoi announced that he is joining the cast of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated action drama Spirit, starring Prabhas. Sharing his excitement on social media, Vivek wrote, “#OneBadHabit is all it takes to get you #inspiritmode. And what a powerful 'SOUND-STORY' that was! Happy Birthday to the Rebel Star, #Prabhas! Super kicked about bringing this action to life with your unmatched magic @imvangasandeep!” Fans are speculating that Vivek may play the antagonist. This will be his first film alongside Prabhas, generating high anticipation.

