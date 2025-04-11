'I call him Taehyung': Physical 100 star Ma Sun Ho reveals how BTS' V friendship came about amid singer's military service

BTS' V is celebrated not just for his soulful voice, striking visuals, or signature quirky charm—he's equally admired for the genuine friendships he cultivates beyond the limelight. While his famed "Wooga Squad"—featuring Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, Peakboy, and himself—often grabs attention, there's another bond flying a bit more under the radar.

According to a report by MBC Entertainment, professional bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho is set to appear on JTBC's variety show Knowing Brothers on April 12, 2025. So, who exactly is Ma Sun Ho, and what ties him to BTS' V?

Well, Ma Sun Ho isn't just a celebrated athlete known for his appearances on Physical 100, Running Man, and The Zone: You Must Survive—he also shares a close, brotherly friendship with V. Their connection runs so deep that Ma Sun Ho refers to the BTS V by his real name, Taehyung.

Before the variety show taping, Ma Sun Ho revealed how their friendship naturally blossomed through regular gym sessions. He shared that this camaraderie led to a surge in his social media presence—after posting a gym photo with Taehyung, he gained over 50,000 followers practically overnight—all thanks to V's magnetic presence.

On Instagram, Ma Sun Ho posted a candid workout shot with BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, describing how their bond grew effortlessly through their mutual love for fitness. According to the fan account @KTH_Facts, Ma Sun Ho explained, "I call V by his real name, Taehyung. We became close while working out. When I uploaded our photo to social media, my followers increased by 50,000."

Their friendship isn't a one-off moment either. Back in September 2024, during BTS' V's military break, Ma Sun Ho shared another gym selfie—this time with actor Kim Min Jae and Taehyung. The snapshot was a glimpse into a wholesome hangout that fans didn't see coming.

Ma Sun Ho has never been shy about expressing his respect and affection for BTS' V. In October 2024, during an episode of Kim Jong Kook's YouTube show, the topic of their friendship came up again. Ma Sun Ho spoke warmly about Kim Taehyung's approachable and sincere personality, noting how easily V connects with people.

It's clear that behind the glam and fame, BTS V continues to form authentic connections—reminding us all that sincerity and humility never go out of style.

