BTS' Jungkook's Seoul home targeted in break-in attempt, Chinese fan caught red-handed

In an alarming development, a woman was caught attempting to trespass at BTS’ Jungkook’s home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. It happened on the very day he returned from his military service. The incident marred what was supposed to be a celebratory moment for the singer.

The incident was reported on June 12. It has sparked serious concerns about the safety and privacy of high-profile public figures. This is especially disturbing in light of similar past occurrences involving K-pop celebrities.

Advertisement

Chinese woman arrested

According to officials at the Yongsan Police Station, a Chinese woman in her 30s was apprehended on the night of June 11, around 11:20 PM KST. She was found repeatedly pressing the passcode panel outside the entrance of Jungkook’s residence. A neighbor, reportedly alarmed by her suspicious behavior. They contacted law enforcement, prompting a swift response from the police.

Authorities arrived at the scene and arrested the woman on charges of attempted trespassing. She was taken into custody immediately and is currently under investigation. The police have not yet disclosed whether the woman had prior knowledge of the address or acted impulsively.

Attempt coincides with Jungkook’s military discharge

What makes the situation particularly concerning is the timing of the intrusion. Jungkook had officially completed his military service earlier that same day, on June 11. He had been serving with the 5th Army Artillery Brigade since December 2023 and was discharged at the rank of sergeant.

Advertisement

Fans had been joyfully celebrating his return to civilian life, and the incident has left many stunned by the unexpected threat to his safety. Fortunately, it is believed that Jungkook was not physically present or directly endangered at the time of the incident.

Investigation underway

Law enforcement authorities are now working to determine the motive behind the attempted break-in. They are also reportedly checking if the suspect had made prior attempts to contact or follow Jungkook. While details remain limited, police have confirmed that further questioning is being conducted. It’s to understand the woman’s background and whether she acted alone or as part of a coordinated plan.

Fans express concern

Following the news, fans took to social media to express concern for Jungkook’s well-being. They urge entertainment agencies to implement more rigorous security protocols for their artists. Many noted the unsettling pattern of celebrity home intrusions and emphasized the emotional toll such incidents can have on artists.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin calls TXT's Yeonjun's handwriting 'kinda bad', Jungkook jokes about it being similar to his, WATCH fun moment